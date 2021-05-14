Fraport’s (FPRUY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FPRUY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 511. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21. Fraport has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

