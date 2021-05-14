Fraport’s (FPRUY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FPRUY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 511. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21. Fraport has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

