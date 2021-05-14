Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NatWest Group (NWG)

NatWest Group (LON: NWG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2021 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/4/2021 – NatWest Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/29/2021 – NatWest Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/29/2021 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – NatWest Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/12/2021 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 192.60 ($2.52). 18,018,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,726,662. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 196.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 171.46. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 208.30 ($2.72).

Get NatWest Group plc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

In related news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £187,311.54 ($244,723.73). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 95,234 shares of company stock worth $18,761,208.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.