SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,626,000 after acquiring an additional 423,777 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 458,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 49,695 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,725,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 215,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FEZ traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 51,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,424. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $48.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

