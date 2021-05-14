Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 20,026 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,003,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,829,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.

