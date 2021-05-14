Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,474. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

