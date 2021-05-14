Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$2.75 at National Bank Financial

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s current price.

TCW has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cormark upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.05 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.29.

TCW traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.27. 592,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,341. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$2.35. The stock has a market cap of C$579.28 million and a P/E ratio of -7.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

