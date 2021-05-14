Toews Corp ADV Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.00.

Shares of AON traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,710. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.38. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is currently 22.25%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

