Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $119.92 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $119.92 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00092216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $589.78 or 0.01174946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00067570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00109490 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

LOOM is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

