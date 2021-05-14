Nasdacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $282,868.46 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $282,868.46 and $10,200.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,233,073 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

