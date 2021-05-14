The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for 1.4% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.38. 102,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,042. The stock has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.91.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

