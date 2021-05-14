Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 442.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,495 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,930 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after purchasing an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,126,476 shares of company stock worth $74,570,929 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 352,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,718,965. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.28 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

