Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives $0.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNDL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth about $7,403,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth about $3,289,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

SNDL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,469,656. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. Sundial Growers has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 415.89% and a negative return on equity of 187.67%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sundial Growers will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

