Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 240.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after acquiring an additional 658,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,264,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.74. The stock had a trading volume of 71,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,765. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

