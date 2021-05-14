Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.79 million, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $38,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $109,552.59. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,512,681 shares of company stock worth $39,192,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

