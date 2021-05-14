Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARCT. Barclays cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

NASDAQ ARCT traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 32,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,500. The stock has a market cap of $758.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

