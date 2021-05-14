Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 341.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,371,000 after purchasing an additional 129,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,000,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after buying an additional 65,855 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,792,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 680,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,237,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $599,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.86. 1,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,150. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

