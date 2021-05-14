Verasity (VRA) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $140.23 million and $30.78 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000388 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 87.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,141,551,798 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.