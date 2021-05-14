Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 7,745 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,176 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $474.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $226.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.01 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $496.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

