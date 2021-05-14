Community Bank N.A. Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $240.07 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $245.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

