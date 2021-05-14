Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.2% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,865 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $410.79. 37,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $387.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $388.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.