Analysts Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Earnings of $4.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.15 and the highest is $6.37. Biogen posted earnings of $10.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.83 to $21.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $20.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.31 to $27.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,874. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.02.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.