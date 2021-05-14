Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after purchasing an additional 780,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,208,000 after buying an additional 1,502,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,788,980. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

