DCC (LON:DCC) Given New GBX 7,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,265.14 ($94.92).

Shares of LON:DCC traded up GBX 76 ($0.99) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,050 ($79.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,328.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,824.40. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 20.82.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

