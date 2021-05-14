$0.68 EPS Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.72. Mercury Systems reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,317,077. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

