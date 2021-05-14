JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Reaches $65.95 on Major Exchanges

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $28.81 million and $1.23 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be purchased for $65.95 or 0.00131038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00090076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.90 or 0.00609802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.00232814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $568.12 or 0.01128828 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.67 or 0.01203437 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JULUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.