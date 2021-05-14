Toews Corp ADV Invests $964,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. The Clorox comprises 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.82. 4,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,040. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.82.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

