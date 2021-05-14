$0.68 EPS Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TowneBank stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,502. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,326,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,759,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,603,000 after purchasing an additional 312,122 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

