Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 435%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAM traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $492.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

