$52.56 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce $52.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.94 million to $53.50 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $50.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $212.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.73 million to $215.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $227.10 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $234.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.12 per share, with a total value of $250,079.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,079.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXRT traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.34. 1,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,523. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.