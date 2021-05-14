Toews Corp ADV Invests $965,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. T-Mobile US makes up 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $140.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

