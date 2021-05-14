Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 3.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $32,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.13. 493,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,249,486. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.00. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $194.03 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CLSA decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.48.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

