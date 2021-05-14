Cortland Associates Inc. MO Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 3.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $32,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.13. 493,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,249,486. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.00. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $194.03 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $563.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.48.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

