iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Position Reduced by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $104.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,138 shares. iShares Trust – iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.54.

