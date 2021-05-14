Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%.

Shares of APDN stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $16.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APDN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

