Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.370- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Globant also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $3.37 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Grupo Santander began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.50.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $11.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,808. Globant has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.45 and a 200 day moving average of $208.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Globant’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

