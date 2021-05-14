Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWL traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,458. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.