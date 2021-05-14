Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Target by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $208.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.20. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.23 and a 52 week high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

