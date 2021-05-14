Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up approximately 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $10,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after buying an additional 312,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after buying an additional 2,800,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,011,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,144,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after buying an additional 193,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.