Security National Trust Co. Has $13.74 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Security National Trust Co. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.10. 426,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,292,793. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average of $74.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

