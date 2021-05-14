ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.43.

Shares of ONTF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.06. 4,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,609. ON24 has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 981 shares of company stock worth $50,462.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,474,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,948,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

