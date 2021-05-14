Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 66.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $552.17. 3,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,090. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $528.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.27 and a twelve month high of $568.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,557 shares of company stock valued at $57,071,574. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

