Renren Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,744 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,272% compared to the average volume of 200 call options.

Renren stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,476. Renren has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) by 141.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Renren worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

