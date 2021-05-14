Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,180 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 621% compared to the typical volume of 580 call options.

Shares of MDRX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.89. 90,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 140,696 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 69,874 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $10,882,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.