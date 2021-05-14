Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $689,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 333 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $45.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,307.75. The company had a trading volume of 43,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,697. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,261.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,966.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.91 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

