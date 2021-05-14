Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in S&P Global by 99.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.48. 17,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.08 and a fifty-two week high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

