Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $340,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.97. 47,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,021. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $99.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.12.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

