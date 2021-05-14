Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 97,227 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,521,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,227 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,098,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after buying an additional 257,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after buying an additional 210,435 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.27. The company had a trading volume of 27,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,822. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $169.17 and a 52 week high of $263.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

