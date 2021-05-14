Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 7.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $2,323,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $355,818,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,560,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,045. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

