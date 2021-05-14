Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Sells $208,936.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $23.65. 1,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,291. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $515.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.06. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.