Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Janet L. Miller Buys 1,280 Shares

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Janet L. Miller bought 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $24,934.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,716.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $19.57. 930,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,781,189. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -68.39 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,340,000 after purchasing an additional 371,412 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $65,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

